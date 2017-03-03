5 hospitalized after Charlestown fire

By: News Staff

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — Five people including three children were hospitalized after a fire in their home in Charlestown Thursday morning.

Firefighters say despite the wind on Thursday, it was “not” a factor in fighting the fire, but it still caused heavy damage to the home.

Firefighters were called at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

They say two adults and three of their children were inside the home when the father smelled smoke.

All 5 were sent to the hospital where one remains in critical condition.

Judy Gray was in shock after hearing her niece and nephew and three of their kids were hospitalized after a fire in their Charlestown home.

“I called my niece my other niece Bethany who is her sister and said I could tell right away by the way she answered the phone it was them,” said Judy Gray.

Relatives say the home has been in the family since the 80s.

Parents, Chris and Melissa, live in the home with their 7 children.

The parents were home with 3 of those children Thursday morning when the fire broke out.

Officials say 16-year-old Mya was in the front playroom where all of the children’s toys are.

ABC6 News has been told that Mya is handicapped and was in her bed at the time.

Mya is in the hospital in serious condition.

Her 1-year-old brother Christopher and her 5-year-old sister Harley were also hospitalized.

Christopher suffered minor burns.

“I’m thanking god that they got out...I think this would be everybody’s worst nightmare,” said Gray.

Gray says the family is hoping that investigators locate a very important family belonging such as an urn containing the ashes of Melissa’s mother.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating, and at this point, they do not know the cause. However, they do know it certainly is not suspicious.

