Former Dighton fire chief facing 23 new charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Dighton fire chief facing 23 new charges

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

TAUNTON, Mass. — Former Dighton Fire Chief Antone Roderick is facing 23 new charges Thursday.

As ABC6 News first reported in November, Roderick was accused of using town money for personal items including women’s capri pants and tank tops.

Last month, the Board of Selectmen voted to fire him.

Of the new charges Roderick is facing, 21 are public employee standards of conduct violations.

In all, Roderick is facing 27 charges.

Roderick is due back in court in May for a pre-trial conference.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.