Former Dighton fire chief facing 23 new charges

TAUNTON, Mass. — Former Dighton Fire Chief Antone Roderick is facing 23 new charges Thursday.

As ABC6 News first reported in November, Roderick was accused of using town money for personal items including women’s capri pants and tank tops.

Last month, the Board of Selectmen voted to fire him.

Of the new charges Roderick is facing, 21 are public employee standards of conduct violations.

In all, Roderick is facing 27 charges.

Roderick is due back in court in May for a pre-trial conference.

