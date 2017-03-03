Warwick Police seek two shoplifting suspects

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARWICK R.I. – The Warwick Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate and identify two suspects wanted for separate shoplifting incidents.

Authorities say both incidents occurred at Colleen Haxton's Liquors, located on Post Road.

The first incident occurred on February 22nd, 2017, where a man believed to be in his 30’s, was last seen on surveillance footage concealing a bottle of alcohol in his jacket and leaving the store.

He is described as a white male, with long brown hair, facial hair, and glasses. He was last seen sporting an orange cap, and what appears to be a camouflage jacket and black pants.

The second incident occurred on January 26th, 2017, where a woman concealed bottles of alcohol in the blue purse in the front of the carriage.

She is described as a white female, with red hair, and was last seen wearing a brown coat.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

