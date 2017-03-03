Man pleads guilty in crash that injured pregnant woman, killed u - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man pleads guilty in crash that injured pregnant woman, killed unborn child

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CARVER, M.A. - A Carver man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and causing a head-on crash that seriously injured a pregnant woman, who lost the fetus as a result.            

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 25-year-old Christopher Reagan also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in the February 2015 crash.

He will serve up to four years in prison.              

Authorities say Regan failed to hit the brakes and whipped around a curve on a street in Carver. His vehicle crossed traffic lines and collided with the victim's car.             

The woman sustained a traumatic brain injury. Officials say prosecutors couldn't charge Reagan with motor vehicle homicide because the fetus was determined not to be viable outside the womb.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

