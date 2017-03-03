Glocester man arrested on drug charges

By: News Staff

GLOCESTER, R.I. – Police arrest a 23-year-old man after executing a court authorized search warrant in his home.

Officials seized approximately 5 pounds of processed marijuana, over 75 grams of cocaine ‘Shatter', a cannabis extract, packaging materials, digital scale and approx $4700 at the house of Kyle Masse.

Police began investigating Masse after police were informed that he was selling marijuana & cocaine from his house.

Masse appeared in 3rd District Court and was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture & deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture & deliver, among other drug related charges.

Masse pleads not guilty. He was held on $40,000 surety bail and his next court date is scheduled for May 26th.

