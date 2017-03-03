Man arrested for filming woman at local gym

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – A man has been arrested and charged for using a cell phone to film a woman changing a local gym, authorities say.

According to police, 23-year-old Luke Lussier, of Bellingham, was arrested on February 27th, 2017, after an investigation showed Lussier was recording a woman at the Woonsocket Planet Fitness.

Lussier was charged with one count of video voyeurism.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017