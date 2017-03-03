Four suspects arrested in attempted bank scheme - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Four suspects arrested in attempted bank scheme

Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department. Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Police arrest four people involved in an attempted scam at a Coventry bank.

Coventry Police reported to a call from a bank about a discrepancy with a woman attempting a withdrawal on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers located four people in a car with New York license plates.

Police later discovered that the individuals in the car were involved in a scam involving fraudulent identification.

All four of the suspects arrested are from Brooklyn, New York: Allister Sylvester, 31, Collin Thompson, 34, Monique Ellington, 33, and Ana Oppenheimer, 35.

According to Police, the suspects attempted to withdraw thousands of dollars from the bank using fake identification.

Detectives say of numerous other banks were targeted by the suspects and they continue to investigate.

