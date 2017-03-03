Cranston police arrest three; seize Fentanyl and Marijuana while - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston police arrest three; seize Fentanyl and Marijuana while searching for ACI escapee

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. – Cranston Police arrested three suspects Thursday after searching for an escaped prisoner from the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI).

Police responded to 85 Lawrence Street in Cranston in search of Rony Martinez-Pereyra, 44, who escaped from a minimum security work detail.

Martinez-Pereyra was incarcerated for violent crimes related to the distribution of narcotics and illegal possession of a firearm.

The investigation led police to Lawrence Street after discovering Martinez-Pereyra’s girlfriend was living at the location with her parents and that he could possibly be hiding out there.

After a search of the home was unsuccessful in finding Martinez-Pereyra, officers did discover a half of a kilogram of suspected Fentanyl, over two pounds of Marijuana, 16 Marijuana plants, and materials indicative of drug distribution.

Yuderka Fernandez, 42, Virgen Fernandez, 61, and Francisco Fernandez-Garcia, 63, were arrested.

All suspects were arraigned Friday and released.

No word yet on any charges, as officials are waiting on a toxicology report of the suspected Fentanyl.

Colonel Winquist stated, “The arrests of both suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of Fentanyl continues with our strong efforts to eliminate any alleged distribution operation in our City, which if allowed to continue would likely have resulted in deadly consequences for many. We continue to respond to drug overdoses related to Fentanyl, and will continue to make removing the Fentanyl and Heroin from our neighborhoods a priority.”

