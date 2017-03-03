Reward offered for hit and run of Armed Forces Park sign

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Woonsocket Police are offering a $500 reward for information regarding the motorist believed to have destroyed the sign at United Veterans Council of Woonsocket Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue.

The damage was reported on Friday, February 24th around 11:00 p.m. by a caller.

Police are searching for a 2004 GMC pickup truck after evidence left at the scene hinted at the make and model of the vehicle.

Additionally, a witness told police that a black pickup truck was seen in the area around 11:00 p.m. that evening.

The park was dedicated in 2014 in the memory of the veterans in Woonsocket who served their country in the armed forces.

“The Woonsocket Police Department is actively investigating a hit and run involving a motor vehicle that destroyed the sign outside of Armed Forces Park,” said Chief Thomas Oates. “Today the Mayor and I are announcing a $500 reward for information that we hope will lead to the identification of a suspect. The destruction of public property is a matter we take seriously and consider this case a top priority for the department.”

“I am disheartened to see the destruction of the beautiful sign that visitors first see at our City’s Armed Forces Park,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. “Not only is this public property, but this park is a monument to the brave men and women of this community that faithfully served this country – some even making the ultimate sacrifice. I understand that accidents happen but this is very upsetting to me and our community because of the sign’s prominent stature at our veterans memorial. I urge anyone with information to come forward to the Woonsocket Police Department.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective David Wahl at the Woonsocket Police Department at (401) 767-2383.

