Man arrested for exposing himself at Slater Park

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – A man has been arrested for exposing himself to a woman at a local park in February.

Officials say they arrested 24-year-old Christian Montoya, of High Street, after her exposed his genitals to a woman at Slater Park.

Back on February 24th, 2017 officers were contacted around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a man [Montoya] sitting in a car by himself in the park.

An hour later, as the witness was leaving she noticed that the door to Montoya’s vehicle was open.

Montoya then exposed himself to her.

Police say the unidentified witness was able to obtain a photo of Montoya's vehicle and provided a detailed description of Montoya.

Montoya was arraigned on the charge of Indecent Exposure - Disorderly Conduct.

If you are aware of any similar incidents involving Montoya please contact Det Cardente at the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

