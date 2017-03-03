Woman sentenced for stabbing man over $50 loan

By: Kainani Stevens

FALL RIVER, M.A. - Family members of the defendant Adrienne Brown, openly crying in Fall River Superior Court on Friday.

"It is now the order of this court that you be punished by confinement at the state prison for not less than 12 years and not more than 18," said the judge.

Brown was sentenced to serve between twelve and eighteen years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2015 stabbing death of Brian Jones.

The prosecution argued Brown stabbed Jones four times as retaliation after Jones got into an argument with the defendant's daughter earlier in the day over a $50 loan.

The defense painted an image of Brown as a dedicated mother, grandmother and caregiver. Saying she stabbed Jones in self defense.

Before announcing his sentence the judge noted the court did not believe Brown's claims of self defense.

Brown's violent streak has continued behind bars as she was recently involved in a fight with another inmate.

The prosecution painted Brown as an angry person who spoke openly about being violent.

If Brown serves the full eighteen years it will be just two years short of the maximum sentence for the manslaughter charge.

