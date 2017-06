By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I - Three women were taken to Rhode Island Hospital Friday night after being involved in a head on collision.

According to Warwick Police, officers responded to the intersection of East Ave and Greenwich Ave around 7:50 p.m.

The three woman all suffered minor injuries.

No further information was available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017