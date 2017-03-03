Power lost in Rehoboth neighborhood after car hits telephone pole

By: News Staff

REHOBOTH, M.A. - Power has been knocked out in a Rehoboth neighborhood after a man crashed into a telephone pole Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers responded to the area of 105 Plain Street around 4:45 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle that struck a pole.

Witnesses say the impact was so loud, many ran out out of their homes to see what was happening.

"It was incredibly loud, he didn't even slow down just veered off the road and hit the pole, snapped it in two, the car started to flip, I thought it was going to land on its roof but it hit the pavement and spun around into the direction that it was coming from," said witness Sara Vitale.

Plain Street was closed to traffic while National Grid assessed the scene.

No injuries were reported.

