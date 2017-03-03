Power lost in Rehoboth neighborhood after car hits telephone pol - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Power lost in Rehoboth neighborhood after car hits telephone pole

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

REHOBOTH, M.A. - Power has been knocked out in a Rehoboth neighborhood after a man crashed into a telephone pole Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers responded to the area of 105 Plain Street around 4:45 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle that struck a pole. 

Witnesses say the impact was so loud, many ran out out of their homes to see what was happening. 

"It was incredibly loud, he didn't even slow down just veered off the road and hit the pole, snapped it in two, the car started to flip, I thought it was going to land on its roof but it hit the pavement and spun around into the direction that it was coming from," said witness Sara Vitale.

Plain Street was closed to traffic while National Grid assessed the scene. 

No injuries were reported.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.