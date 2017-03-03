Providence apartment fire sends child to hospital

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A child was transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital after a fire started inside an apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Crews responded around 4:40 p.m., to the Charles Place Apartments, on Charles Street, for the report of a fire on the seventh floor.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a kitchen on the seventh floor, but heavy smoke traveled up to the tenth floor where the child lived.

The apartment complex sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

The building was evacuated, and no other injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

