PAWTUCKET, R.I. - One woman has been displaced Friday evening after a gas fire scorched her residence in Pawtucket.

The fire erupted from the exterior of the home on Carter Street, around 5:40 p.m., authorities say.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials reported no injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

