Four-year-old boy hit by car in Providence

Four-year-old boy hit by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A four-year-old boy was transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital after being hit by a car Friday evening.

Providence Police say the child was with his mother near the intersection of Broad and Sackett Streets when he suddenly broke free, ran into the street, and was hit by a car around 9:25 p.m.

The young boy was transported with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are investigating at this time, but believe speed, drugs, and alcohol were not factors in the accident.

