Hendricken, St. Raphael, Shea, Cumberland Win In Boys Basketball Division Semifinals

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Boys basketball teams in Rhode Island battling Friday night for a spot in the Division finals.

Hendricken winning a thriller over Mount Pleasant in double overtime, 67-66, in a Division I semifinal. Bobby Fiorito hit a buzzer-beating three for the Hawks in the second OT.

The Hawks will face St. Raphael for the title Sunday at 5:30 at CCRI Warwick. The Saints taking down North Kingstown, 53-43.

In Division II, unbeaten Shea keeps the undefeated season intact, beating Westerly, 79-58.

The Raiders will play Cumberland Sunday at 1:00. The Clippers earning a 57-53 victory over Narragansett.

Tiverton and Wheeler advancing Friday in Division III.