UHIP problems causing increase in prostitution

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – Felicia Delgado has spent much of her career helping women in desperate need of money, get off the streets. It's a problem that hits her personally. She knows first-hand what can happen.

"It never goes away and I don't ever want to see someone go through that pain,” Delgado told ABC6 Friday night at her Providence home.

Delgado, a mentor at the Parent Support Network of Rhode Island, turned to the House Oversight Committee Thursday night and informed legislators of a UHIP problem no one had heard of. In her testimony, Delgado told the room she has seen a huge increase in women turning to prostitution because they have not received their benefits.

"Working women don't have the money to pay rent, for child care, and then what happens after that?” said Delgado. “Another problem because DCYF gets involved."

Delgado told ABC6 News she has seen a variety of women asking for help, and estimated seeing 14 new faces since Christmastime. Some of those women included CNA’s who can no longer afford to put their children in daycare or pay their rent.

According to Delgado, the oldest person who went to her for help was 56 years old. The woman’s disability assistance was still "pending," in the UHIP system, and she too turned to prostitution as a means to make enough money to cover her bills.

"The fear that is with them constantly behind this situation is horrific!"

Representative Patricia Serpa, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, told ABC6 News in an interview Friday afternoon that the new benefits system has failed many Rhode islanders.

But this, she said, no one saw coming.

"This is how imperative it is to get this system fixed,” said Rep. Serpa. "It didn't really strike me till hours later. It's almost unbelievable."