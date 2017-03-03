No Surgery for David Price and His Sore Elbow - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

No Surgery for David Price and His Sore Elbow

Fort Myers, FL  (AP) After David Price consulted two renowned orthopedic doctors, the Boston Red Sox said Friday the star pitcher will not need surgery or an injection in his ailing left arm.

Price traveled to Indianapolis on Thursday for a consultation with Drs. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who were at the NFL Combine. Price is expected to return Saturday to Boston's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

"Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11," Price tweeted Friday.

Manager John Farrell said the findings represented a best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days. It is uncertain when the left-hander will resume throwing.

"A very positive exam given the concern a couple days ago," Farrell said after Boston's 9-1 win over Atlanta in Kissimmee, Florida. "The approach we're going to take with him is he'll receive medication and treatment in the next seven to 10 days. We'll re-evaluate him at that time."

Price felt discomfort in his left elbow and forearm on Wednesday, a day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game. He was scratched from his first scheduled spring training start, on Sunday. Price had an MRI on Wednesday, which showed swelling and fluid near the ulnar collateral ligament.

"As we talked about him experiencing the type of forearm issue in spring training, it may be a little more intensified this year, but still, this is the spring training arm he goes through," Farrell said.

