P-Bruins Win Streak Stopped by Devils

P-Bruins news release...

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Albany Devils night 4-3 to snap their four-game winning streak. The P-Bruins got goals from Peter Mueller, Tommy Cross and Danton Heinen while Zane McIntyre suffered his first regulation loss of the year in net.

After a scoreless first period, Providence broke the scoreless tie just 1:39 into the second period however thanks to some great passing. Austin Czarnik weaved into the offensive zone and found Heinen, who sent a centering pass to Mueller. From just inside the left faceoff circle, he buried a shot past Ken Appleby for his ninth goal of the season. The P-Bruins extended their lead to 2-0 at 13:14 of the second thanks to Cross’s 11th goal of the season. Wayne Simpson fought for the puck in the left corner and won it to Jake DeBrusk. He found Cross at the point, who sent a slap shot just under the crossbar to double the P-Bruin lead. Max Novak cut the Providence lead back to one with 2:30 left in the period, but the team still entered the intermission up 2-1.

The third period was all Devils as they came back to score three unanswered goals. The tying goal came at 2:38 while Providence was shorthanded as Blake Pietila scored off a one-timer at the point. At 5:05, McIntyre misplayed the puck and turned it over to John Quenneville in the left corner. He found Pietila skating towards the cage and he put home his second goal of the night into the wide open net to give Albany a 3-2 lead. Nick Lappin scored the eventual game winner at 14:35, scoring back door on a nice centering pass from Quenneville. Heinen made it a one goal game less than a minute later, but the Devils held on for the 4-3 win.

McIntyre stopped 31 of 35 shots while Ken Appleby stopped 36 of 39. Providence was 1-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. This marks the first regulation loss for McIntyre and second overall for the goalie on the season. It is also the first time Providence has failed to record a point in a game they led entering the third. The P-Bruins are off tomorrow and finish their weekend Sunday at 3:05 against Lehigh Valley for Providence Reds night at the Dunk.