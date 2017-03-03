Brown Men's Basketball Runs Past Columbia - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown Men's Basketball Runs Past Columbia

        PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Steven Spieth scored 20 points and Brandon Anderson added 16 to lead Brown over Columbia 88-68 on Friday night.

        Spieth was 5 of 10 from the field, made all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Bears (13-16, 4-9 Ivy). Anderson added a career-high seven assists while Joshua Howard had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Obi Okolie added 11 points.

        Senior JR Hobbie made three 3-pointers, setting a school record with 252 career treys, breaking the mark of 249 set by Sean McGonagill (2010-14). Hobbie's total is the sixth-best in Ivy history.

        Brown outrebounded the Lions 46-21.

        Luke Petrasek led Columbia (11-15, 5-8) with 18 points. Mike Smith added 17.

        Leading by three, Brown outscored Columbia 26-6 over the final 9:12 of the first half to go up 51-28. Columbia got within 12 midway through the second half but the Bears rebuilt the lead to 24, 77-53, with 6:46 remaining.

        Columbia remains alive in the race for the fourth and final berth in the inaugural Ivy League Tournament. The Lions play at Yale on Saturday in their regular-season finale. Brown has been eliminated.

