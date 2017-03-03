PC Hockey Blanks UMass, 3-0, In Game 1 Of Hockey East Opening Round Playoff Series

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Erik Foley and Josh Wilkins each recorded three points and Hayden Hawkey earned his third shutout of the season as the No. 10 Providence College men’s hockey team blanked UMass, 3-0, on Friday night in Game 1 of the Hockey East Opening Round at Schneider Arena. With the win, Providence takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series with the Minutemen.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 3 | Massachusetts – 0

RECORDS

Providence – 21-9-5 | Massachusetts – 5-28-2

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- Providence struck for the first goal in the third consecutive game against the Minutemen after controlling the play for the majority of the opening period.

- Brian Pinho notched his career-high 10th goal of the season at the 16:21 mark of the first period on assists from Josh Wilkins and Erik Foley.

- With his goal in the first period, Pinho has notched at least one point in 10 of his last 11 games, a stretch where he has posted four goals and 10 assists.

- UMass begin to swarm the Friar crease in the second period, trying generate traffic in front of Hawkey. The Minutemen out-shot Providence by a 12-11 margin the second period.

- The Friars nearly extended their lead late in the period as Wilkins fed Foley point blank with a one-timer but Wischow sprawled to rob Providence’s leading goal scorer.

- Hawkey stymied an UMass charge in the opening minutes of the third period, making several key saves to keep the lead at 1-0.

- Providence added two insurance markers in the final five minutes of play on the strength of goals by Wilkins and Foley, who notched their 12th and 15th goals respectively to give the Friars a 3-0 lead.

- Hawkey made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season, fourth of his career, and first in the postseason, while UMass’ Ryan Wischow made 32 stops for the Minutemen.

- Wilkins becomes the first Friar freshman to register 30 points since Fernando Pisani in 1996-97. He also tallied his second three-point effort of the season.

- Foley has three multi-point games in his last six outings.?

- Providence has now out-scored opponents by a 35-17 margin this season in first periods.

- Shots on goal: Providence 35, Massachusetts 22. Shot attempts: Providence 57, Massachusetts 35.

- Shot blocks: Providence 6, Massachusetts 9.

- The Friars are 16-3-3 over their last 22 games and are on a 12-1-1 run since Jan. 14.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 16:21/1st – EV – Brian Pinho (Wilkins, Foley) – Foley circled the net and fed Wilkins at the top of the left faceoff circle. Wilkins sent in a feed to Pinho on the back door for a tap-in.

2-0 (PC) – 15:20/3rd – EV – Josh Wilkins (Foley, McKenzie) – Wilkins batted a rebound out of mid-air and into the net to beat Wischow.

3-0 (PC) – 17:26/3rd – EV – Erik Foley (Wilkins, Pinho) – Behind the net pass from Wilkins across the crease to Foley on the back door for a tap in.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Foley (3); Wilkins (3)

Goals: Foley (1); Wilkins (1); Pinho (1)

Assists: Foley (2); Wilkins (2)

Shots: Foley (5)

Face-offs: Hennessey (11/15)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 0/1

Massachusetts 0/5

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars and Minutemen will continue their best-of-three Hockey East Opening Round series on Saturday night beginning at 7:05 p.m.