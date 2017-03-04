Woonsocket Police search for suspect in shooting

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Woonsocket police are searching for a suspect involved in a double shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting on Foundry Street Friday night where two victims were shot.

Police identified the suspect as Joshue Rojas.

Authorities are asking the public to call police if you see Rojas, but do not approach him.

Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials say more details will be released at a later time.

