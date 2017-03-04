Brown Beaten by Cornell on Senior Night in Final Game of the Season

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. - Brown senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) capped off a brilliant career by scoring a game high 31 points, but Cornell grabbed an early lead and cruised to a 92-78 win over Brown in the final regular season game for both teams.

Spieth connected on 8-of-16 field goals and was 11-of-11 from the free throw line, while grabbing a team high eight rebounds. His 1,367 career points are fifth all-time at Brown, moving past Alai Nuualiitia, who scored 1,344 points from 1999-2003, and Peter Sullivan, who had 1,361 points from 2007-2011. His 118 games played rank 11th in Ivy League history, while his 117 career starts are second in the Ivy record book.

Senior JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) scored 15 points, hitting 5-of-9 treys for the Bears. He finished his career with 257 career 3-point baskets, first all-time at Brown and fifth in the Ivy basketball history. Sophomore forward Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) netted 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

“Our three seniors (Spieth, Hobbie and Tavon Blackmon) mean so much to me personally and our program,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “They have represented our program in so many positive ways. I’m proud of them and they will be successful moving forward.”

Stone Gettings scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half to pace four Big Red players in double figures. Cornell’s Robert Hatter tossed in 20 points and Matt Morgan added 16 points, while Wil Bathhurst posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown came out flat and fell behind 13-0 at the 17:33 mark and went down, 19-2, on a trey by Morgan with 15:56 left in the half. Morgan scored nine of the Big Red’s 19 points in the opening spurt.

“The way the game started (down 19-2) really set the tone,” said Martin. “Cornell was ready from the start and we were never able to get any traction or momentum.”

The Bears slowly climbed back into the game and cut the Big Red lead to nine points at the half, 50-41, following a trey by Hobbie with 27 seconds left.

Brown pulled to within six points in the second half, trailing 56-50, with 17:17 left on a Hobbie trey. But that was as close as Brown would get, trailing by double digits for the remainder of the half.