URI Beats Davidson in Overtime Thriller to Earn 4th Seed for A-10 Tournament

KINGSTON, R.I. -- (AP) E.C. Matthews scored eight of his 18 points in overtime, including what proved to be the game-winning dunk, and Rhode Island beat Davidson 73-70 in Saturday's regular-season finale to win its fifth straight.

The Rams led 65-64 in OT on Hassan Martin's 3-point play and 67-66 on Matthews' layup with 2:31 left. Matthews made two free throws and a one-handed dunk for a 71-68 lead. Jack Gibbs's layup off a steal made it a one-point game with 36 seconds to go, but Matthews made a layup and Peyton Aldridge missed a 3 at the buzzer.

Gibbs's 3-pointer tied it at 62 with 10 seconds left in regulation, Rhode Island turned it over, and Stanford Robinson blocked Will Magarity's potential game-winning layup at the buzzer.

Martin scored 21 points with 17 rebounds for the Rams (21-9, 13-5 Atlantic 10). Kuran Iverson scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Robinson had 10 points.

Gibbs hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 for Davidson (15-14, 8-10). Aldridge had 19 with a career-high 15 boards.