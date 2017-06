By Nick Coit

Three teams were crowned division champions in high school girls basketball Saturday at Rhode Island College.

In Division I, a steal by Glory Ellison late sealing a 39-36 win for Barrington over LaSalle. It's the second title in three years for the Eagles.

Johnston capping off an unbeaten season in Division II, knocking off East Providence, 60-46 for the championship.

The Division III champion is Wheeler, after the Warriors beat Shea, 54-30, to earn the title.