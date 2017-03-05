Revs Lose Season Opener at Colorado

Revolution news release...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The New England Revolution (0-1-0; 0 pts.) fell to the Colorado Rapids (1-0-0; 3 pts.) in the club’s 2017 MLS season opener. Colorado scored the match’s lone goal in the 52nd minute and staved off a late surge from New England’s attack to secure the 1-0 result.
Saturday’s match featured the MLS debuts of center backs Antonio Delamea and Benjamin Angoua, both acquired by the Revolution via the international market during January’s transfer window using TAM (targeted allocation money). Delamea made league history with his appearance, becoming the first Slovenian player to appear in an MLS match.
Goalkeeper Cody Cropper got the start in net, his second since joining the Revolution as a Discovery Signing in August of 2016. Cropper, who submitted a shutout in his first start for New England (Oct. 23 vs. Montreal), made one save and conceded one goal.
New England returns to Foxborough for its 2017 home opener against Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 11. The match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on Comcast SportsNet with Brad Feldman, Paul Mariner, and Naoko Funayama on the call. Fans can also listen on the radio in English on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 and in Portuguese on 1570 WMVX Nossa Radio.
New England Revolution 0, Colorado Rapids 1
March 4, 2017 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)
Revolution Fall to Colorado Rapids in Season Opener
Angoua and Delamea Make MLS, Revolution Debuts
Cropper Gets the Nod in Net; Makes Second Career MLS Start
Rowe, Tierney Active and Involved on Both Ends of the Pitch
Revolution’s Starting XI Features New Faces in Central Defense
Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero
Assistant Referees: Apolinar Mariscal (AR1), Brian Poeschel (AR2)
Fourth Official: Younes Marrakchi
Weather: 71 Degrees and Sunny
Attendance: 16,126
Scoring Summary:
COL – Dominique Badji 1 (Jared Watts 1) 52’
Misconduct Summary:
NE – Chris Tierney (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 14’
COL – Caleb Calvert (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 69’
COL – Dillon Powers (Yellow Card – Persistent Infringement) 69’
COL – Sam Cronin (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 75’
NE – Kei Kamara (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 79’
New England Revolution: Cody Cropper; Chris Tierney (Je-Vaughn Watson 74’), Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea, Andrew Farrell; Scott Caldwell; Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe, Juan Agudelo (Teal Bunbury 83’); Lee Nguyen © (Daigo Kobayashi 57’), Kei Kamara
Substitutes Not Used: Brad Knighton, Josh Smith, London Woodberry, Xavier Kouassi
Colorado Rapids: Zac MacMath; March Burch, Axel Sjoberg, Jared Watts, Eric Miller; Micheal Azira, Sam Cronin ©; Dominique Badji (Alan Gordon 84’), Dillon Powers (Dillon Serna 79’), Marlon Hairston (Caleb Calvert 64’); Kevin Doyle
Substitutes Not Used: Cody Mizell, Bobby Burling, Mekeil Williams, Bismark Boateng
|
New England Revolution
|
Team Statistics
|
Colorado Rapids
|
9 (3)
|
Shots (on Target)
|
8 (2)
|
1
|
Saves
|
3
|
4
|
Corner Kicks
|
3
|
0
|
Offsides
|
1
|
9
|
Fouls
|
14
|
447 (81%)
|
Passes Attempted (% Completed)
|
442 (82%)
|
50.7%
|
Possession
|
49.3%
