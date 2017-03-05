Revs Lose Season Opener at Colorado

Revolution news release...

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The New England Revolution (0-1-0; 0 pts.) fell to the Colorado Rapids (1-0-0; 3 pts.) in the club’s 2017 MLS season opener. Colorado scored the match’s lone goal in the 52nd minute and staved off a late surge from New England’s attack to secure the 1-0 result.

Saturday’s match featured the MLS debuts of center backs Antonio Delamea and Benjamin Angoua, both acquired by the Revolution via the international market during January’s transfer window using TAM (targeted allocation money). Delamea made league history with his appearance, becoming the first Slovenian player to appear in an MLS match.

Goalkeeper Cody Cropper got the start in net, his second since joining the Revolution as a Discovery Signing in August of 2016. Cropper, who submitted a shutout in his first start for New England (Oct. 23 vs. Montreal), made one save and conceded one goal.

New England returns to Foxborough for its 2017 home opener against Orlando City SC on Saturday, March 11. The match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on Comcast SportsNet with Brad Feldman, Paul Mariner, and Naoko Funayama on the call. Fans can also listen on the radio in English on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 and in Portuguese on 1570 WMVX Nossa Radio.

New England Revolution 0, Colorado Rapids 1

March 4, 2017 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

The Revolution fell to the Colorado Rapids, 1-0, bringing the club’s record to 0-1-0 (0 pts.) to start the 2017 regular season.

New England’s record against the Rapids drops to 15-20-9, while its record in Colorado drops to 4-14-4.

Angoua and Delamea Make MLS, Revolution Debuts

Center backs Benjamin Angoua and Antonio Delamea , both acquired by the Revs in January to reinforce the club’s defense, made their MLS debuts in today’s match. Angoua and Delamea both played full, 90-minute shifts.

and , both acquired by the Revs in January to reinforce the club’s defense, made their MLS debuts in today’s match. Angoua and Delamea both played full, 90-minute shifts. Delamea, who New England signed via transfer from Slovenian first-division side Olimpija Ljubljana using TAM (targeted allocation money), became the first Slovenian to ever appear in an MLS match. He recorded one tackle and two interceptions in his debut.

Angoua, who the Revolution also signed using TAM, arrives with eight years of experience in France’s Ligue 1. With his appearance, he became the second Ivorian to play for the Revolution, joining Arsene Oka.

Cropper Gets the Nod in Net; Makes Second Career MLS Start

Goalkeeper Cody Cropper opened the regular season between the pipes for the Revolution, marking his second career MLS start.

opened the regular season between the pipes for the Revolution, marking his second career MLS start. The former Southampton and MK Dons goalkeeper made one save in today’s match.

Cropper made his MLS debut in last year’s regular season finale against the Montreal Impact on Oct. 23 and submitted a shutout in the Revs’ 3-0 win.

Rowe, Tierney Active and Involved on Both Ends of the Pitch

Midfielder Kelyn Rowe was active in all three thirds of the field in today’s match, pacing the Revolution in chances created (two), tackles (five), and duels won (eight).

was active in all three thirds of the field in today’s match, pacing the Revolution in chances created (two), tackles (five), and duels won (eight). Rowe, last season’s Santander Team MVP, logged minutes at nine of 11 positions on the field in 2016, playing everywhere except goalkeeper and center back.

Defender Chris Tierney also recorded a pair of chances created and led the team with 75 touches. Tierney led all MLS defenders in chances created in 2016.

Revolution’s Starting XI Features New Faces in Central Defense

Jay Heaps’ starting lineup for the 2017 season opener featured two new faces in central defense: Antonio Delamea and Benjamin Angoua. New England acquired both players via the international market during January’s transfer window to reinforce its backline.

The Revolution deployed a 4-4-2 formation to open the match, featuring Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara paired up top and Juan Agudelo in a central attacking midfield position.

and paired up top and in a central attacking midfield position. In total, four players made their debuts in the club’s 18-man match day squad: Antonio Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Xavier Kouassi, and Josh Smith.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

11th minute (CHANCE) – The Revolution generate their first scoring opportunity of the regular season as Lee Nguyen connects with Kei Kamara on a long cross, but Kamara’s header sails wide of the net and out of play.

16th minute (CHANCE) – Kelyn Rowe switches the field and leads Kei Kamara into a scoring chance with a pinpoint cross, but Rapids goalkeeper Zac MacMath denies Kamara’s powerful, left-footed try at the near post with a one-handed swat

20th minute (SAVE) – Goalkeeper Cody Cropper delivers his first save of the season by coming off his line to cut off Rapids forward Kevin Doyle, who sliced behind the Revolution’s defense to get a clean look on net

63rd minute (SHOT) – Diego Fagundez nearly equalizes for the Revolution midway through the second half as he unleashes a knuckling, right-footed shot from distance, but his attempt is corralled by Zac MacMath

71st minute (CHANCE) – New England continue hunting for an equalizer and nearly get it as Andrew Farrell feeds Kei Kamara with a cross. Kamara’s headed shot sails wide, however, leaving the Revs down a goal.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Jose Carlos Rivero

Assistant Referees: Apolinar Mariscal (AR1), Brian Poeschel (AR2)

Fourth Official: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: 71 Degrees and Sunny

Attendance: 16,126

Scoring Summary:

COL – Dominique Badji 1 (Jared Watts 1) 52’

Misconduct Summary:

NE – Chris Tierney (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 14’

COL – Caleb Calvert (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 69’

COL – Dillon Powers (Yellow Card – Persistent Infringement) 69’

COL – Sam Cronin (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 75’

NE – Kei Kamara (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 79’

New England Revolution: Cody Cropper; Chris Tierney (Je-Vaughn Watson 74’), Benjamin Angoua, Antonio Delamea, Andrew Farrell; Scott Caldwell; Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe, Juan Agudelo (Teal Bunbury 83’); Lee Nguyen © (Daigo Kobayashi 57’), Kei Kamara

Substitutes Not Used: Brad Knighton, Josh Smith, London Woodberry, Xavier Kouassi

Colorado Rapids: Zac MacMath; March Burch, Axel Sjoberg, Jared Watts, Eric Miller; Micheal Azira, Sam Cronin ©; Dominique Badji (Alan Gordon 84’), Dillon Powers (Dillon Serna 79’), Marlon Hairston (Caleb Calvert 64’); Kevin Doyle

Substitutes Not Used: Cody Mizell, Bobby Burling, Mekeil Williams, Bismark Boateng