PC Friars Lax Fall at Home to Sacred Heart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Sacred Heart, 10-8 on Saturday, March 4 at Chapey Field in Providence, R.I. The Friars move to 3-2 on the season. Sacred Heart improved to 4-1 on the season and claimed their fourth consecutive victory. Brendan Kearns (Wantagh, N.Y.) led the Friars on two goals.

The Friars opened with an early goal by Brendan Kearns (Wantagh, N.Y.) at 11:45 in the first quarter who netted his 14th goal of the season. Providence and Sacred Heart traded goals throughout the first quarter. Pioneer Joe Saggese evened the score at 8:38. Jarrod Neumann (Springfield, Mass.) lifted the Friars to a 2-1 lead 22 seconds later. Sacred Heart’s Matt Posch knotted the score to close the first at 1:48.

Providence’s Sean Leahey (Cranford, N.J.) struck for the Friars in the second quarter (14:21) to move the Friars to a 3-2 lead. The Pioneers evened the score and took their first lead of the game from goals by Julian Garritano and Brian Masi. Ryan Nawrocki (Smithtown, N.Y.) registered his fifth goal of the season to tie the game, 4-4 with 6:21 left in the second quarter. Sacred Heart retaliated with 39 seconds remaining in the second quarter to claim the lead before the half, 5-4.

The Pioneers continued to be a presence offensively, Posch, Saggese and Bryce Jurk each recorded a goal during the third quarter. Goaltender Brooks Dutton and the Sacred Heart defense held the Friar attack scoreless during the third.

In the fourth, the Friars pushed for four goals from Conner Byrne (Hicksville, N.Y.), Tim Hinrichs (Amherst, N.H.), Leahey and Kearns. However, the Pioneers registered two goals from Garritano and Saggese to claim a 10-8 victory over the Friars.

The Friars will return to action on Saturday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. against High Point in Providence, R.I.