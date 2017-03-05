Elderly twins die after being in the cold overnight - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elderly twins die after being in the cold overnight

21 Opechee Drive Barrington, RI. 21 Opechee Drive Barrington, RI.

Elderly twin sisters die after falling and spending the night in freezing temperatures outside their home in Barrington.

Martha Williams and Jean Haley, both 97, were found by a neighbor Saturday morning. Williams was found face down next to her car in the driveway and Haley was found in the garage. The sisters were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where they later died.

At this time investigators believe there was no foul play involved. Police say Williams might of fallen walking to her car, and Haley tripped on a rug on the floor of the garage as she attempted to enter the house to call for help.

Police say the cause of death has not been determined but the extreme cold temperatures may have been a factor.

