Raimondo asks young girls what they would do as governor

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Gov. Gina Raimondo is once again asking young girls what they would do if they were Rhode Island's governor for a day.

The Democratic governor is holding her annual Governor for a Day essay contest to encourage young girls to become leaders as part of Women's History Month.

Raimondo says she's often reminded how important it is to expose young girls to the significance of public service as she speaks with girls and women across the state.

The essay contest is open to Rhode Island girls in 5th through 8th grades.

The winner will be named ``governor for a day'' and spend a day meeting with leaders across state government this spring.

March 15 is the deadline to submit essays of 400 words or less to the governor's communications office.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017