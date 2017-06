By Ken Bell

Championship Sunday in Rhode Island with Cumberland outlasting Shea for the Division II Title. The Clippers went on a 12-0 run in overtime to claim the crown, 72 to 64. Brandon Kolek led the Clippers with a game high 32.

In Division III, unbeaten Tiverton defeated Wheeler 64 to 47 for the Tigers first title in 37 years. Tyler Murray scored a game high 22 points.