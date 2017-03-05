PC's Kyron Cartwright and Rodney Bullock Named to All-Big East Second Team, Portsmouth's Andrew Chrabascz to First Team

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- It was announced on Sunday, March 5 that Providence College juniors Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) and Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) were named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team. It marks the fourth consecutive season that the Friars have placed two players on the All-BIG EAST Teams.

Cartwright and Bullock joined Butler’s Kelan Martin, Creighton’s Justin Patton, and Seton Hall’s Khadeen Carrington on the All-BIG EAST Second Team. The conference’s head coaches choose the all-conference teams. The coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Cartwright leads the league in assists in overall action (6.8 apg) and he led in conference play (6.2 apg.). He also ranks third in the nation in assists per game. In addition, he is averaging 11.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Cartwright finished the season leading the league in assists in conference play to mark the fifth time in the last six seasons that a Friar has led the BIG EAST in assists in conference play. The other three Friars that have led the league in assists in the last six years were Kris Dunn in 2016 (7.7 apg), Bryce Cotton in 2014 (6.1 apg), and Vincent Council in 2013 and 2012 (7.2 apg and 8.0 apg). Other Friars who led the league in assists in conference play were God Shammgod in 1997 (6.8 apg), Abdul Abdullah in 1994 (7.3 apg) and Ricky Tucker in 1983 (6.3 apg). For the season, Cartwright has 211 assists in 31 games this season. He is just the 12th players in the history of Friar basketball to register 200 or more assists in a season. He has registered 10 or more assists five times this season, including 12 assists twice.

Bullock leads the team in scoring (16.1 ppg). He also leads the squad in rebounding (6.4 rpg). Bullock ranks 10th in the league in scoring and fifth in rebounding. He has been named BIG EAST Player of the Week once (Dec. 5) and has been named to the league’s Honor Roll six times. Bullock has recorded a team-best five double-doubles this season. He has scored 20 or more points nine times this season, including a career-high 36 points in a win versus New Hampshire on November 30.

The Friars finished the regular season with a 20-11 mark overall and a 10-8 record in BIG EAST play. Providence earned the third seed in the BIG EAST Tournament and will play No. 6 seed Creighton on Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

ALL-BIG EAST FIRST TEAM

Andrew Chrabascz, Butler, F, Sr., 6-7, 230, Portsmouth, R.I.

*Marcus Foster, Creighton, G, Jr., 6-3, 210, Wichita Falls, Tex.

*Angel Delgado, Seton Hall, F, Jr., 6-10, 240, Bajos De Haina, Dominican Republic

*Jalen Brunson, Villanova, G, So., 6-2, 190, Lincolnshire, Ill.

*Josh Hart, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-5, 215, Silver Spring, Md.

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier, G, Jr., 6-6, 205, Indianapolis, Ind,

ALL-BIG EAST SECOND TEAM

Kelan Martin, Butler, F, So., 6-7, 220, Louisville, Ky.

Justin Patton, Creighton, F, Fr., 7-0, 230, Omaha, Neb.

Rodney Bullock, Providence, F, Jr., 6-8, 225, Hampton, Va.

Kyron Cartwright, Providence, G, Jr., 5-11, 185, Compton, Calif.

Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall, G, Jr., 6-4, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y.

BIG EAST HONORABLE MENTION

Rodney Pryor, Georgetown, G, Gr., 6-5, 205, Evanston, Ill.

Kris Jenkins, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-6, 235, Upper Marlboro, Md.

BIG EAST ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM^

*Kamar Baldwin, Butler, G, Fr., 6-0, 170, Winder, Ga.

*Justin Patton, Creighton, F, Fr., 7-0, 230, Omaha, Neb.

Markus Howard, Marquette, G, Fr., 5-11, 175, Chandler, Ariz.

*Marcus LoVett, St. John’s, G, Fr., 6-0, 175, Fort Wayne, Ind.

*Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s, G, Fr., 6-1, 165, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova, G, Fr., 6-5, 205, Wilmington, Del.