P-Bruins Skate Past Phantoms on Providence Reds Day at the Dunk

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Sunday afternoon 7-3 on Providence Reds day at the Dunk. The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz, Matt Grzelcyk, Noel Acciari, Colton Hargrove Austin Czarnik, Wayne Simpson and Tommy Cross while Malcolm Subban earned the start between the pipes.

Providence struck first at 8:10 thanks to Szwarz’s 15th goal of the season. Alex Grant and Jake DeBrusk got entry into the offensive zone with a 2-1 break but failed to score. Grant eventually teed up a slap shot that Alex Lyon stopped, but Szwarz put the puck through his five-hole in the crease to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. With just 3:00 left in the period, Lehigh Valley tied the game with a power play goal. Fancy passing from Chris Conner and Corban Knight left Andy Miele all alone at the left goal line. He shot the puck into the open net for his eighth goal of the season as the teams entered the break knotted at 1-1.

The second period was all Bruins as they scored three unanswered goals to take the lead. Grzelcyk got things started just 1:37 into the period, taking an Anton Blidh pass just outside the top of the circle and beating Lyon top right corner for his fourth goal of the year. Acciari added on to the lead at 9:05 and was the beneficiary of nice work from Danton Heinen and Cross. Heinen found Cross from behind the net, and Cross put a shot on goal from the point that Acciari deflected in to make things 3-1 Bruins. At 13:46, the P-Bruins really seized control on the power play as Hargrove scored his seventh goal of the year in traffic around the net. This made it 4-1 Providence and chased Lyon from the game. The Phantoms got a late goal from Mark Zengerle, but Providence still maintained control at the intermission 4-2.

Lehigh Valley struck early in the final period to make it 4-3 when Scott Laughton sent a backhander by Subban, but that didn’t slow Providence’s offense. At 4:52, Acciari and Czarnik worked their magic to give the Bruins a 5-3 edge. After Heinen found Acciari, the Rhode Island native sent a centering pass to Czarnik who tapped in his second goal of the season in the right slot. The P-Bruins capped off their offensive clinic at 11:20 when Sean Kuraly sent a beautiful centering pass to Cave in the left slot who just needed to keep his stick down to tap in the goal that made it 6-3. A Cross empty net goal capped a 7-3 win and moved Providence back into second place in the East.

Subban stopped 21 of 24 shots while Lyon stopped 20-24 before being pulled. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 3-4 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday when they travel to Bridgeport for a 7pm faceoff with the Sound Tigers.