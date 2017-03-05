Teen stabbed at work, police believe it was random - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Teen stabbed at work, police believe it was random

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – Warwick Police have identified the suspect who stabbed a teenager while she was at work.

Police say Jacob Gallant, 41, of Westport, Mass., went into the Rite Aid at 1201 Warwick Avenue and attacked the 18 year-old victim with a large knife, stabbing her repeatedly. Two store employees intervened and restrained him until police took him into custody.

Authorities believe the attack was random.

Gallant had been previously reported missing from Massachusetts. Charges are pending.

The victim is in serious but stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

