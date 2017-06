By: News Staff

BARRINGTON, R.I. — Barrington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two car break-in suspects.

Officials believe the two stole several credit cards from cars that were parked at the local YMCA.

The suspects can be seen on surveillance using a stolen credit card last month at the Target in Warwick.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Barrington Police Department at (401) 437-3935.

