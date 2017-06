By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Pawtucket police helped a homeless man Sunday in exchange for some tunes.

Officers found Mark sleeping at a RIPTA bus stop just after midnight Sunday.

According to police, they convinced Mark to come out of the cold and stay the night in the department’s front lobby.

Officers posted this video on their Facebook page wishing Mark luck:

