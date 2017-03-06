Central Falls police investigating triple shooting

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. —Central Falls police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred Sunday night on Earle Street.

Authorities say they responded to 154 Earle Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived to the scene, they found 42-year-old Darwin Stroble and 21-year-old Rashawn Clark with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital where they are being treated.

A little later, police in Attleboro found 32-year-old Troyed Adams who they believe to be connected to the incident in Central Falls.

Adams is also being treated at an area hospital.

None of the injuries have been deemed life threatening.

Officials say two firearms and six spent casing have been seized from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

