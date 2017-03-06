2 elderly men die in early morning house fire in Milton - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

2 elderly men die in early morning house fire in Milton

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of WCVB Courtesy of WCVB

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Two elderly men have died in an overnight house fire in Milton.

The Norfolk district attorney's office says 91-year-old Kenneth Guscott and 87-year-old Leroy Whitmore died in the blaze reported at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They both lived in the home.

Fire Chief John Grant says the first firefighters who arrived at the scene found two people outside who told them that two people were still trapped inside.

Rescuers tried to reach the victims trapped on the second floor but were beaten back by smoke and intense heat.

The fire started inside a second-floor bedroom and does not appear to be suspicious, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The home had working smoke detectors.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.