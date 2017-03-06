2 elderly men die in early morning house fire in Milton

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Two elderly men have died in an overnight house fire in Milton.

The Norfolk district attorney's office says 91-year-old Kenneth Guscott and 87-year-old Leroy Whitmore died in the blaze reported at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They both lived in the home.

Fire Chief John Grant says the first firefighters who arrived at the scene found two people outside who told them that two people were still trapped inside.

Rescuers tried to reach the victims trapped on the second floor but were beaten back by smoke and intense heat.

The fire started inside a second-floor bedroom and does not appear to be suspicious, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

The home had working smoke detectors.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017