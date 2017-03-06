97-year-old twins who died together remembered as inspiring

By: Rebecca Turco

BARRINGTON, R.I. - The family of 97-year-old twin sisters who died in freezing temperatures after falling at one of their homes says the two lived with charm, grace, kindness and style.

Police say Jean Young Haley and Martha Young Williams died after they fell outside at Haley's house on Opechee Drive in Barrington on Friday night and became stranded in the frigid cold. The two had just gotten back from dinner with their 89 year-old sister, who dropped them off around 8:30 p.m.

Police believe Williams, of East Providence, fell while walking to her car in Haley's driveway, then as Haley tried going inside to call for help, she tripped on a rug in the garage.

A neighbor found them Saturday morning, roughly 12 hours later.

Overnight temperatures in the area dropped as low as 11 degrees, with wind chills as low as minus 8. "We definitely think that the exposure to the elements played a factor [in their deaths]," said Police Chief John LaCross.

Family members issued a statement Monday thanking people who have extended condolences, and remembering the pair as an inspiration with a great passion for life.

Police expect the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office sometime this week. They don't suspect foul play.

