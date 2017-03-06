Man involved in assault after refusing to pick up after dog soug - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man involved in assault after refusing to pick up after dog sought by police

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department. Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – The New Bedford Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect they say assaulted someone after failing to clean up after his dog.

Officials say 19-year-old Lennie Andrade was in the area of 44 Phillips Ave., Monday morning, when an argument ensued after Andrade refused to pick up after his dog.

Enraged, Andrade pulled a knife, but then returned around 20 minutes later with multiple people and assaulted the victim, authorities say.

Andrade is described as a white male, standing around 5’3’’, weighing 180lbs., with a full beard, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Andrade is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Toyota Camry with license plate 863PR4.

The victim was transported and released at Rhode Island Hospital.

Anyone with information leading to Andrade’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the New Bedford Police Department at: 508-991-6350 or the anonymous tip line at: 508-992-7463.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.