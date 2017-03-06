Man involved in assault after refusing to pick up after dog sought by police

Courtesy of the New Bedford Police Department.

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. – The New Bedford Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect they say assaulted someone after failing to clean up after his dog.

Officials say 19-year-old Lennie Andrade was in the area of 44 Phillips Ave., Monday morning, when an argument ensued after Andrade refused to pick up after his dog.

Enraged, Andrade pulled a knife, but then returned around 20 minutes later with multiple people and assaulted the victim, authorities say.

Andrade is described as a white male, standing around 5’3’’, weighing 180lbs., with a full beard, brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Andrade is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Toyota Camry with license plate 863PR4.

The victim was transported and released at Rhode Island Hospital.

Anyone with information leading to Andrade’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the New Bedford Police Department at: 508-991-6350 or the anonymous tip line at: 508-992-7463.

