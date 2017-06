By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The girl’s basketball coach at East Providence High School was arrested for punching his wife on Sunday.

Authorities say 36-year-old Michael Solitro Jr., is on paid administrative leave from his teaching and coaching position pending the outcome of an investigation.

Solitro was arraigned Monday on domestic simple assault and released on bail.

No further information is available at this time.

