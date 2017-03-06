Rhode Island leaders reaction to revised travel ban

By Bianca Buono

bbuono@abc6.com

@BBuonoABC6

President Donald Trump has signed a revised travel ban that temporarily blocks residents from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Despite major changes from the original executive order six weeks ago, Omar Bah of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence is still disappointed.

"People who should be living like any normal American are living in fear,” said Bah.

The latest travel ban still bars immigration from six Muslim-majority countries for at least 90 days and suspends admission of all refugees for at least 120.

"Refugees are the least likely to be involved in crimes in the United States. There's data out there because they're running out of trouble. They're running away from conflicts,” said Bah.

Many of Rhode Island's political leaders echoed Bah's concerns.

"The Department of Homeland Security, the professionals, say the travel bans don't provide the protection that they're supposed to,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed.

Congressman Jim Langevin added that ban could be putting the country at a greater risk.

"What does concern me about the travel ban is it's been a great recruiting tool for ISIS and for other terrorist organizations,” said U.S. Congressman Jim Langevin.

President Trump sees things differently and made some changes to his original travel ban. For one, Iraq is off the list of banned countries. It also no longer applies to those who already have valid visas.

"As threats to our security continue to evolve and change, common sense dictates that we continually reevaluate and reassess the systems we rely on to protect our country,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

When the original travel ban was announced six weeks ago, protests erupted nationwide. Bah is hoping for that to happen again.

"I think all good people should stand just like what Americans did before to stand against this and speak out,” Bah said.

The first version of the travel ban took effect immediately, but in this case, it won’t be implemented for another ten days.

The ACLU has already come forward saying it will move very quickly to block it.

