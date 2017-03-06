PC's Kyron Cartwright Named Big East Most Improved Player, Friars Prepare for Big East Tournament

PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- It was announced on Monday, March 6 that Providence College junior point guard Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) was named BIG EAST Most Improved Player. It marks the second year in a row and fourth time in the history of the league that a Providence player has earned the honor. It marks the second accolade that he has earned in the last two days as he was named Second Team All-BIG EAST on Sunday, March 5.

Cartwright joins Ben Bentil (2016), Kadeem Batts (2013) and Herbert Hill (2007) as Friars that have earned the honor.

Last season, Cartwright was the team’s backup point guard for All-American Kris Dunn. In 2016, Cartwright averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. This season, he is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Cartwright has started all 31 games for the Friars and he is averaging a team high 33.1 minutes per game. Cartwright leads the league in assists in overall action (6.8 apg) and he led in conference play (6.2 apg.). He also ranks third in the nation in assists per game. For the season, Cartwright has 211 assists in 31 games this season. He is just the 12th players in the history of Friar basketball to register 200 or more assists in a season. He has registered 10 or more assists five times this season, including 12 assists twice.

The Friars finished the regular season with a 20-11 mark overall and a 10-8 record in BIG EAST play. Providence earned the third seed in the BIG EAST Tournament and will play No. 6 seed Creighton on Thursday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.