Two cars crash into Pawtucket fire station

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Two cars crashed into the side of this Pawtucket fire station overnight Monday.

Fire crews inside the station on West Avenue responded to the collision around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

They used the Jaws of Life to free one of the passengers trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The other passenger was able to free himself on his own.

Two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“One of them was hurt, and they needed the jaws to cut the roof off and take all the doors off. The car was smashed up pretty good, so they couldn’t get them out. They had to cut the car apart to get them out,” Jay McLoughlin; Pawtucket Fire Department.

The crash damaged the fire station’s door.

Fire officials believe speed was a factor.

