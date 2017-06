By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Attorney General Peter Kilmartin objected to Governor Raimondo’s petition for the release of grand jury materials in the 38 studios case.

This comes after Governor Raimondo issued a formal petition last month to release all documents related to the criminal case.

The years long investigation into Curt Schilling’s company did not result in any charges.

