PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The problems for the Rhode Island’s UHIP system continues as personal information may have been disclosed in some tax forms that were sent out.

The personal information was in the 1095-B tax forms that the state is required to send to Medicaid recipients.

Officials say the mistake was a result of a data conversion error, and are now reaching out to the more than 1,000 people affected and issuing them the correct forms.

