Providence police searching for robbery suspect

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an overnight robbery at Pizza Queen.

Authorities say the suspect walked into the Smith Street restaurant just after midnight carrying a metal pipe.

The suspect attempted to rob the restaurant striking the worker behind the counter with the pipe before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the suspect drove off in a silver car and headed down Smith Street.

The incident is still under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017