Lawsuit filed in power plant fight

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The Conservation Law Foundation announced Tuesday that they have filed a lawsuit against Invenergy and the town of Johnston for pushing through a plan to buy water in order to power the proposed gas fired power plant.

The lawsuit contends that Providence has no legal obligation to redirect water rightfully belonging to city residents in order to power a project that city leadership has vocally opposed.

The town of Burrillville has filed a parallel lawsuit.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017