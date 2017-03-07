Providence court to be closed due to 'Day Without a Woman' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence court to be closed due to 'Day Without a Woman'

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The municipal court in Providence will be closed due to the national “Day Without a Woman” protest.              

City Council President Luis Aponte says on Tuesday that the demonstration will leave the court without enough staff to open its doors on Wednesday.              

He says 75 cases will be rescheduled at the court, which handles low-level matters such as parking tickets.              

Mayor Jorge Elorza sent out a statement Monday saying residents may experience delays in the delivery of non-emergency city services on Wednesday.              

Elorza says women in the city's work force have a right to use their personal time to protest, and the city will respect those who choose to participate.             

He says he understands it poses an inconvenience.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.