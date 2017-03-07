Providence court to be closed due to 'Day Without a Woman'

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The municipal court in Providence will be closed due to the national “Day Without a Woman” protest.

City Council President Luis Aponte says on Tuesday that the demonstration will leave the court without enough staff to open its doors on Wednesday.

He says 75 cases will be rescheduled at the court, which handles low-level matters such as parking tickets.

Mayor Jorge Elorza sent out a statement Monday saying residents may experience delays in the delivery of non-emergency city services on Wednesday.

Elorza says women in the city's work force have a right to use their personal time to protest, and the city will respect those who choose to participate.

He says he understands it poses an inconvenience.

