Rhode Island leaders criticize proposed health overhaul

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's Democratic leaders say a new GOP health care bill proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives could harm the state.              

U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin criticized the proposal Tuesday. So did the state Senate's health committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Josh Miller, who says it would make more people uninsured and the health system more expensive.              

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was at a conference in Arizona and not immediately available for comment.           

But in January, she wrote to U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking the California Republican to maintain existing coverage gains realized under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, and to avoid transferring costs to states.

